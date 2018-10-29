Water main repair closes portion of Kalamalka Road

A section of Kalamalka Road from Howe Drive to Giles Drive will be closed to traffic during the week of Oct. 29 due to a water main repair at the intersection of Kalamalka Road and Coldstream Creek Road. (Google Maps image)

A section of Kalamalka Road from Howe Drive to Giles Drive will be closed to traffic during the week of Oct. 29 due to a water main repair at the intersection of Kalamalka Road and Coldstream Creek Road.

“A detour route will be clearly marked. Please obey all signs and traffic control,” said John Lord, Regional District of North Okanagan water distribution manager in a release.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Giles Drive to Mackie Drive and Howe Drive back to Kalamalka Road. All westbound traffic will be detoured via Howe Drive to Mackie Drive and Giles Drive back to Kalamalka Road.

“Crews are working to repair the water main as quickly as possible. Any updates will be posted on www.rdno.ca. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important work.”

For further information, contact 250-550-3700.

