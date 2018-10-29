A section of Kalamalka Road from Howe Drive to Giles Drive will be closed to traffic during the week of Oct. 29 due to a water main repair at the intersection of Kalamalka Road and Coldstream Creek Road. (Google Maps image)

Water main repair closes portion of Kalamalka Road

Closed from Howe Drive to Giles Drive

A section of Kalamalka Road from Howe Drive to Giles Drive will be closed to traffic during the week of Oct. 29 due to a water main repair at the intersection of Kalamalka Road and Coldstream Creek Road.

“A detour route will be clearly marked. Please obey all signs and traffic control,” said John Lord, Regional District of North Okanagan water distribution manager in a release.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Giles Drive to Mackie Drive and Howe Drive back to Kalamalka Road. All westbound traffic will be detoured via Howe Drive to Mackie Drive and Giles Drive back to Kalamalka Road.

“Crews are working to repair the water main as quickly as possible. Any updates will be posted on www.rdno.ca. We thank you for your patience while we complete this important work.”

For further information, contact 250-550-3700.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers
Next story
B.C. police issue ticket to teen rolling a joint

Just Posted

Vernon Greyhound preps for final runs

North Okanagan depot shutting down Wednesday; Eatology Restaurant remains open

Okanagan travel survey has arrived in Vernon

Transportation feedback sought through survey

Water main repair closes portion of Kalamalka Road

Closed from Howe Drive to Giles Drive

Okanagan United Ways to join forces in 2019

North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap to merge with Central and South Okanagan United Way

Vernon’s Slattery rink second in Kamloops

Pocket $2,500 in Crown of Curling Cashspiel

VIDEO: Zombies dance at Summerland’s Howloween Parade

Street parade features costumed children dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller

Eaton Centre shooter sought ‘street justice’ after being stabbed

Christopher Husbands, 29, is accused shooting at a group of young men at the mall’s food court in June of 2012

Incumbent’s name drawn to to settle who will be Peachland’s next mayor

B.C. judge draws incumbent Cindy Fortin’s name to settle tied mayoral vote

UPDATE: B.C. communities lose bus service as Greyhound shuts down

Cache Creek, Creston, Cranbrook, Hope-Princeton routes still lack service

McMahon seeks to evoke emotion on Vernon stage

Ryan McMahon will perform at The Kal Sports Bar Nov. 3

VIDEO: B.C. students’ take on rock songs gets a re-release

Langley Schools Music Project ‘Innocence and Despair’ album inspired ‘School of Rock’ movie

Ottawa tables pay equity bill for federally regulated workers

Employers would need to ensure women, men under federal jurisdiction get paid for same value of work

Trudeau accused of disrespect leaving 3 ridings vacant

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh slams PM’s move to call one byelection, leaving three other ridings vacant

Vernon Pee Wees fourth in home tourney

Rep minor hockey weekend roundup

Most Read