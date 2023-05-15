The District of Coldstream is undergoing a water main repair which will cause traffic disruptions at the intersection of Mackie Drive and Coldstream Creek Road Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (District of Coldstream image)

Water main repairs disrupt traffic at Coldstream intersection

Crews will be at work from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16

There will be some traffic interruptions in Coldstream next week as crews repair a water main.

To facilitate the water main repair, the intersection of Mackie Drive and Coldstream Creek Road will see the following traffic interruptions from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 16:

• Access to Mackie Drive from Coldstream Creek Road will be closed, as shown on the map in red.

• A portion of Coldstream Creek Road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic as shown on the map in blue.

Drivers are asked to use Howe Drive and an alternative route to access Mackie Drive and obey all signage and on-site personnel.

