Water needed to keep Vernon’s vulnerable safe during heat wave

Upper Room Mission and Turning Points looking for donations of water bottles

Help is needed to keep citizens cool as temperatures soar towards 40 degrees Celsius this week.

The Upper Room Mission and Turning Points Collaborative Society are looking for donations of water to keep people hydrated.

“This rising heat is so dangerous,” said the Outreach Team with Turning Points, which provides water and refillable bottles to those in need.

Donations of water and reusable water bottles (plus other heat related items) are needed more than ever while Environment Canada has issued a heat warning.

“We are grateful for what we’ve received thus far but the need is growing. This coming week will be one of the worst of the summer and so the situation is critical.”

In Vernon, donations can be brought to the Cammy LaFleur Clinic at 2800 33rd St., and the Upper Room Mission at 3403 27th Ave.

In Kelowna, donations can be brought to the Richter Shelter at 1083 Richter St., or Bartley Hub at 2515 Bartley Rd.

“Extreme heat is a serious health risk, especially for Vernon’s homeless,” the Mission said.

There are also public locations to escape the heat, including the pop-up spray park at Kin Park.

Kal Tire Place is open with extended hours this week for indoor walking (8 a.m. to 9 p.m.), through Sunday, July 31.

The Vernon Aquatic Centre & Lavington Outdoor Pool are also open. Schedules can be found at vernon.ca/pools. For folks who would prefer to visit a beach, they can find information at tourismvernon.com/en/see-and-do/Beaches.aspx?_mid_=99595.

To help keep pets cool, there are also a few dog-friendly beaches:

• Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Pet Beach Parking lot at the end of Kidston Road (Jade & Juniper Bay), 10 minute walk to pet beach.

• Ellison Provincial Park Sandy (pet) Beach – Parking in day use lot, walk through campground (on leash), then 5-minute walk to Sandy (pet) Beach.

• Kin Beach – This is a pilot project location, and dogs must remain on-leash.

In Enderby, the Splatsin Community Centre is open as a cooling station from 1-7 p.m. July 27-30.

READ MORE: Vernon pop-up spray park cooling down citizens

READ MORE: Okanagan heat warning prompts tips to stay cool

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

heat warningVernon