Crews re-sealing culvert between Becker Street and Patterson Avenue; water expected back on tonight

Water is expected to return tonight to about 200 residents in Armstrong, between Becker Street and Patterson Avenue, after it was shut off following a water infrastructure issue encountered by city crews Thursday. (File photo)

City of Armstrong crews are currently responding to a water infrastructure issue in the area of Becker Street and Patterson Avenue. Approximately 200 customers are without water at the time.

Crews are re-sealing a culvert and are hoping to have the water back on by early this evening.

Once the water is back on customers may experience some minor turbidity.

