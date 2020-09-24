Water off for some Okanagan residents

Emergency repair in Lake Country

An emergency repair could leave some residents without water.

Water service may be interrupted for residents in the area of Davidson Roadm to an watermain repair required in the 2400 block today, Thursday, Sept. 24.

The water will be shut down briefly to facilitate the repair, but it has the potential to affect a large area. However some customers may only experience a loss of pressure.

Water service will be restored by 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24.

Water supply, when resumed, may be discoloured due to deposits in pipes – it is not harmful as the water has been disinfected.

Running an outside tap or the cold water tap in your tub for several minutes should eliminate both air and discoloured water problems.

Drinking water

Water off for some Okanagan residents

