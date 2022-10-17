Water out for a dozen, road closed in Vernon

Water main break causes detour around Pottery Road

A water main break has Pottery Road closed while repairs are made, which could cause detours for a week. (City of Vernon map)

A portion of Pottery Road has been closed due to a water main break that occurred overnight near 18th Street. Crews are on site, repairing the infrastructure that has caused a water outage for approximately 12 properties.

As part of the repair process, Pottery Road has been closed from 15th Street to Highway 6, and 18th Street has been closed between 20th Avenue and Pottery Road. These areas will be accessible to local traffic only. A detour has been put in place for all other travelers.

Water service for the affected properties is anticipated to be restored within the next four or five hours. However, full repairs to the area and the road are expected to take up to one week to complete.

“Residents that experience water service interruption may notice turbidity (cloudiness) or air in their tap water once service has been restored,” the city said. “If you do experience either of these things, please run a cold water tap at a low volume until the water has cleared.

“The city of Vernon reminds motorists to slow down in construction and detour zones and to follow all traffic control measures. The city appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding while these emergency repairs are being completed.”

Breaking News

