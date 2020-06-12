DriveBC is reporting pools of water between Crystal Waters Road and Grandview Flats North for 37.5 km, Friday, June 12, 2020. (DriveBC photo)

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

DriveBC is reporting water pooling on various sections of highways in the area

Drivers in the North Okanagan are cautioned to watch for pools of water on Highway 97 as the rain continues Friday, June 12.

DriveBC is reporting pools of water between Crystal Waters Road and Grandview Flats North for 37.5 km—13 km south of Coldstream and 17 km north of Vernon.

Pools of water have also formed on a roughly 4 km stretch of Highway 6, between 25th Avenue and Aberdeen Road in Coldstream.

From south of Armstrong to south of Sicamous, DriveBC is reporting water pooling for a 56 km stretch.

Environment Canada is calling for 5 to 10 mm of rain throughout the Okanagan today, and a severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect.

READ MORE: Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

READ MORE: Work continues on 48th Avenue in Vernon

