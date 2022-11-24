Water puts temporary damper on Vernon business

A Vernon business is mopping up after its main water line broke overnight Thursday, Nov. 24, resulting in water flowing into the store.
Dollar Tree, on 43rd Avenue, hopes to re-open at some point Thursday as the inside is being cleaned up.
The break was discovered by an employee stocking shelves.
An employee with the store said boxes on the ground received water damage.
The worker could not give an estimated time of re-opening.
