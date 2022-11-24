Water puts temporary damper on Vernon business

Main line to Dollar Tree on 43rd Avenue breaks overnight, releases water into store; hope to reopen today

A sign greeted customers at Vernon’s Dollar Tree on 43rd Avenue Thursday, Nov. 24. An employee said they hoped to have the store re-opened at some point Thursday. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

A Vernon business is mopping up after its main water line broke overnight Thursday, Nov. 24, resulting in water flowing into the store.

Dollar Tree, on 43rd Avenue, hopes to re-open at some point Thursday as the inside is being cleaned up.

The break was discovered by an employee stocking shelves.

An employee with the store said boxes on the ground received water damage.

The worker could not give an estimated time of re-opening.

