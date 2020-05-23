Water quality advisory issued for Mabel Lake

Spring freshets have led to increased turbidity levels in Mabel Lake

A water quality advisory has been issued for the Mabel Lake area due to increased turbidity.

In conjunction with Interior Health, the Regional District of North Okanagan issued the advisory for customers supplied by the Mabel Lake Water Utility Saturday, May 23.

Due to spring run-off, the turbidity levels in Mabel Lake have exceeded 1.0 NTU (Nephelometric Turbidity Units), the district said.

The current turbidity rating indicates that some people should be careful when ingesting the water, including children, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

For these customers, it is recommended that water be boiled for one minute before drinking, preparing foods, mixing baby formula, washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw, making ice or beverages and brushing teeth.

All questions can be directed to the RDNO at 250-550-3700.

