Water quality advisory issued for Outback customers

High turbidity levels prompt advisory; in effect until further notice

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO), in conjunction with Interior Health (IH) has issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by Outback Water System (Outback Resort).

Customers served by the Outback Water System have water supplied from Okanagan Lake and due to lake level and water quality changes, the turbidity has exceeded 1.0 NTU at the Outback Water Intake.

“Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rated as fair,” said Renee Clark, water quality manager for RDNO. “This water quality advisory will be in effect until further notice.”

A fair rating means that some customers should be careful when ingesting the water, including young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

For these customers, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

– preparing any food;

– drinking;

– washing fruits and vegetables;

– making beverages or ice;

– brushing teeth.

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs.

For more information, please visit www.rdno.ca/water.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry
Next story
B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Just Posted

Water quality advisory issued for Outback customers

High turbidity levels prompt advisory; in effect until further notice

B.C. officials watching for impact of ‘extreme’ heat on floods

Temperatures are expected to rise close to 30 C in Southern Interior, threatening hasty snowmelt

Water floods Armstrong businesses

Parking lot of Smith Drive complex is a pool

Splatsin, Enderby denounce park vandalism

Prejudicial comments painted onto Enderby Skate Park track will not be tolerated

Work on 32nd Avenue continues

Road will be closed between 29th and 30th Streets from Saturday through to September. Use detours

How much should you spend on Mother’s Day gifts?

Canadian spend an average of $87 to $155 on their mom, a consumer survey suggests

Touching photo of dog at Lower Mainland funeral goes viral

People from around the world have seen the image of Sadie saying goodbye to her best friend, Andy.

Preserving the magic in the Okanagan-Similkameen for generations to come

Vinters keep a eco-friendly mentality while creating the taste of the Okanagan

Canada’s best news photos of the year are on display on Vancouver Island

If you love photojournalism, or even a great photograph of any kind, this is a show for you

Canadian pot growers say byproduct a wasted opportunity for industry

Advocates say almost half of all growth is tossed into the compost bin

Kelowna outdoor store donates to Okanagan Rail Trail

MEC donates $45,000 and plans an public party outside its store Saturday

Humboldt Broncos to return to ice for 2018-19 hockey season

The club said in a news release Friday that it’s recruiting a head coach and general manager

Tymkiw fires up Simply Delicious in North Okanagan soccer

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2 play

Flood waters causing destruction in Silver Creek

Some residents say they have never seen the water levels so high.

Most Read