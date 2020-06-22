(Capital News file photo)

Water quality advisory rescinded for Killiney Beach

The advistory has been removed for about 290 customers in the Central Okanagan

  • Jun. 22, 2020 10:34 a.m.
  • News

The water quality advisory for customers of the Killiney Beach Water System has been rescinded.

The advisory has been in place for about 290 properties since June 9, following the addition of equipment to the Winchester Control Room. According to the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO), the system has been completely flushed and testing results indicate the system is within acceptable and safe Canadian guidelines for drinking water quality.

The RDCO provides water service to just over 1,000 connections in six service areas.

Water

