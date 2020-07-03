(File)

Water quality advisory rescinded for Vernon users

Emergency repairs on a water main resulted in water quality advisory

The water quality advisory in effect has been rescinded for residents who were without water while emergency repairs were underway on a major water main.

The Regional District of North Okanagan announced the water quality advisory was rescinded in a statement issued Friday, July 3.

Bacterial testing results and disinfection levels are satisfactory in the distribution system.

Customers affected are being informed via the RDNO website and the Greater Vernon Water email alert system.

Some GVW customers in the BX area were without water for 24 hours June 30 while repairs were underway on a water main located in an early point of the distribution system.

Crews had attempted to complete the repairs by the morning of June 30, but due to high water use, water had to be shut off in some areas.

Large agricultural water services were also turned off to limit flows and industrial water users were asked to reduce their water use as much as possible.

