According to the Adams Lake Indian Band, E Coli levels in Shuswap Lake near the Pierre’s Point, Sandy Point and Glen Echo campgrounds make water recreation hazardous. (Google maps Image)

Water quality makes swimming unsafe at three beaches near Salmon Arm

The Adams Lake Indian Band has issued a water qulity notice affecting beaches at three campgrounds.

An advisory issued by the Adams Lake Indian Band suggests E.Coli levels in Shuswap Lake make water recreation unsafe at three beaches northwest of Salmon Arm.

The beach advisory, issued on July 20, stated that water tests have found high E.Coli levels in the vicinity of Sandy Point Campground, Pierre’s Point Campground and Glen Echo Campground. It said swimming and other recreational activities that could bring people in contact with the water are unsafe at this time.

No advisories have been issued for the Canoe and Sunnybrae beaches across the bay from the affected area.

Elevated E.Coli levels, which have resulted in the closure of Shuswap beaches in previous years, have been attributed to large numbers of ducks and geese in the area and also human causes.

