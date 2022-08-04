Water restrictions downgrade in Spallumcheen

Township says seven districts on Stage 1 restrictions, one on Stage 2

The Township of Spallumcheen has downgraded water restrictions for a handful of its districts to Stage 1, while one township district remains on Stage 2 restrictions. (File photo)

The Township of Spallumcheen has downgraded water restrictions for seven areas to Stage 1, while one district remains at Stage 2.

Effective 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Highland Park, Silver Star, Stardel, Round Prairie, Hankey, Pleasant Valley and Lansdowne districts are on Stage 1 restrictions.

Larkin local service area remains on Stage 2.

Stage 1 restrictions, in effect year-round, mean every other day watering. Even-numbered addresses can water on even days of the calendar between 6-10 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., and same hours for odd-numbered addresses on odd-numbered calendar days.

During Stage 1, a person shall use an in-ground automated watering system to water a lawn, garden, or landscaped area on a property as follows:

• Even-numbered addresses may water on even days of the calendar between the hours of 12-5 a.m.; or

• Odd-numbered addresses may water on odd days of the calendar between the hours of 12-5 a.m.

During Stage 1 a person may;

• water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size on any day at any time if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle;

• water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables by any method during installation and for the following 24 hours;

• water new sod or newly seeded lawn during the first seven days after installation on any day but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours;

• wash a vehicle with water using a hand held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle;

• Wash sidewalks, driveways, parking lots or exterior building surfaces including windows using a hand-held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle; and

• Fill a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain.

During Stage 1, public school properties and township-owned parks and playgrounds are exempt from the one-acre size restriction applicable to the watering of lawns, flower or vegetable gardens, trees, shrubs or landscaped areas as set out in the definition of Domestic Use.

Residents of Larkin Local Area service must follow the following Stage 2 Water Restrictions:

STAGE 2: HAND WATERING ONLY

(During Times of Stress on the Water System)

During Stage 2, no person shall:

• use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees, or shrubs; or

• wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

• water a lawn, flower or vegetable garden, trees, shrubs or landscaped area, which combined do not exceed one acre in size if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle between 6-10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the following days:

• Even-numbered addresses on even days of the calendar;

• Odd-numbered addresses on odd days of the calendar;

• water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables, new sod or newly seeded lawn if watering is done by hand-held container or a hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle during installation and for the following 24 hours;

• wash a vehicle with water using a hand held container or hose equipped with a shut-off nozzle between 6-10 a.m. or 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. on the following days:

• Even-numbered addresses on even days of the calendar;

• Odd-numbered addresses on odd days of the calendar;

• fill or top up or add to a swimming pool, wading pool, hot tub, garden pond or decorative fountain between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the following days:

• Even-numbered addresses on even days of the calendar;

• Odd-numbered addresses on odd days of the calendar.

All residents of Spallumcheen are encouraged to practice water conservation during extreme temperature situations which add stress to the water systems.

