Water restrictions downgraded in Armstrong

City says it’s likely to see a bump up to Stage 3 once again in the coming week

City of Armstrong water users may once again water their gardens as the city moved back to Stage 2 Water Conservation measures Friday, Aug. 21.

The city bumped up to Stage 3 conservation measures Wednesday, Aug. 19, after two major events impacted the water supply significantly.

A water main leak in city lines in the Patten Drive area and a private commercial customer fire line break coupled with high consumption rates forced the city to bump up water restrictions.

But the city says its likely a move back to Stage 3 in the coming week is likely as construction progresses at the water intake.

“The city appreciates all residents’ efforts to conserve water over the past 48 hours and we ask you remain diligent with your water conservation,” the city said in a statement issued Friday.

The city is currently using well water supplies while work is underway on the Fortune Creek water intake.

The city moved into Stage 2 measures Monday, Aug. 17, and on Tuesday, the city said consumption levels didn’t show the intended decrease. It warned that current levels of consumption put a strain on the drinking water supply and if the trend continued, the city would move on to the next level — which it did Wednesday.

Now, after the conservation measures have been downgraded to Stage 2, residents may resume watering their lawns, gardens, trees and flowers by hand on their permitted watering days. Those found in violation of Stage 2 watering restrictions could be fined up to $250, according to bylaws.

During Stage 2, Restrictions, no person will:

i) use a sprinkler or irrigation system to water a lawn, garden, trees or shrubs; or

ii) wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or exterior building surfaces.

During Stage 2 a person may:

i) water trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering is done by hand, but only

during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days which are:

a. an even numbered address may water on even days of the calendar and

b. an odd numbered address may water on odd days of the calendar

c. between the hours of 7 am to 11 am and 7 pm to 11 pm; and

ii) Water newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables if watering by hand during

installation and for the following 24 hours.

“The City of Armstrong would like to thank residents for compliance with these measures. We are aware that these measures are an inconvenience and put a strain on your day to day activities and appreciate your patience while the City completes these important works.”

The Stage 2 water conservation measures are in place, and mandatory by bylaw, effective immediately for residents within the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving water from the City of Armstrong.

