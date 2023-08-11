The City of Campbell River is enacting Stage 1 water restrictions as of May 1. Mirror File Photo

Water restrictions eased, boil advisory remains in Spallumcheen

Reservoir drained, cleaned, township awaiting test results

Spallumcheen residents are advised to continue boiling their water, but they can turn the outdoor taps back on.

The township notified residents on July 27 that upon the advise of Interior Health and in an abundance of caution, the Eagle Rock water system was on a boil water advisory.

”The recent extreme hot weather was the perfect growing conditions for contaminates,” the township said.

The reservoir was drained Aug. 3 and an extensive cleaning was completed.

“We are hopeful that this will resolve the situation.”

But the draining also required Stage 2 watering restrictions to be implemented.

With the cleaning complete, restrictions have returned to Level 1, effective Friday, Aug. 11, in response to the hot, dry conditions and the current drought rating in the Okanagan.

The boil water advisory remains pending the results of two required water quality tests.

“If both tests come back with good results the system will return to normal.”

