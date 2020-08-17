City of Armstrong water users were moved to well water ahead of planned work starting Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Water restrictions in effect for Armstrong

All on City of Armstrong water sources moved to well water ahead of work

The City of Armstrong has implemented a Stage 2 Water Restrictions as well water is limited while the Fortune Creek water intake is being worked on.

The restrictions is in effect immediately as of Monday, Aug. 17.

Armstrong residents are not to use sprinklers or irrigation systems, nor are they to wash driveways, sidewalks, parking lots or building exteriors.

Watering of flowers, trees and vegetables may continue by hand, but only during the prescribed Stage 1 watering hours and days:

  • Even numbered addresses may water on even calendar days
  • Odd numbered addresses may water on odd days
  • Watering may take place between 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. on those days
  • Newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables may be watered by hand during installation and for the following 24-hours.

Planned upgrades to the Fortune Creek water intake are to commence this week and the City of Armstrong had to move from the surface water source to groundwater wells to facilitate the work underway.

Residents may notice their water is slightly warmer and may taste differently and require more soap for cleaning.

Well water is entirely safe to use, the city said in a statement Monday. The water is regularly tested by Interior Health.

These water restrictions are in effect for all City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star, Lansdowne Water Districts and other residents of Spallumcheen receiving City of Armstrong water.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports six new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

READ MORE: Major Crime Unit takes over Enderby homicide investigation

Vandals target kids’ play structure in Vernon

