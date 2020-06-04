The City of Armstrong implemented Stage 2 Water Restrictions June 4, 2020, after having to switch water sources to groundwater wells. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Water restrictions in place for Armstrong

City of Armstrong switches water source to wells, still safe to use

Armstrong residents may have noticed their water tastes a bit different than normal, but the city said it’s still safe.

Due to spring run off, rains and debris, the City of Armstrong has had to switch from the Fortune Creek surface supply to groundwater wells.

The creek water is too high in turbidity to be reliable, the city said in a statement June 4.

But, with the switch to well water comes Stage 2 Water Restrictions, effective immediately.

Stage 2 restrictions ban the use of sprinklers and irrigation systems to water lawns, gardens, trees, shrubs, driveways, sidewalks and building exteriors.

Watering vegetation can be done by hand during the set hours outlined in Stage 1: even-numbered houses may water on even calendar days and odd-numbered addresses get odd dates.

Watering is restricted to assigned days between the hours of 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m.

Newly planted trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables can be watered by hand during installation and for the following 24 hours.

These restrictions are in effect for all residents in the City of Armstrong, Pleasant Valley and Round Prairie Specified Areas, Highland Park, Stardel, Silver Star and Lansdowne Water districts.

Other residents of Spallumcheen using City of Armstrong water are also to follow the restrictions.

