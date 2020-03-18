The Regional District of North Okanagan reassures water customers water continues to be safe amid COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file)

Water safe in Greater Vernon Area: RDNO

Water treated at regional district facilities safe for consumption

Water supplies are safe amid the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic, the Regional District of North Okanagan said.

Water supplied through drinking water utilities, including Greater Vernon Water, Silver Star Water, Grindrod Water, Whitevale Water and Mabel Lake Water is treated through chlorination.

This is an effective method to treat against all virus contamination, including the novel coronavirus.

Additional UV disinfection is done in both Greater Vernon Water and Silver Star Water utilities.

“Staff are also reviewing our operational procedures and staffing levels and implementing protocols to safeguard the health of our workers to ensure continuity of service,” utilities general manager Zee Marcolin.

“Although not imminent, this could include water-use restrictions or delaying agricultural turn on if required.”

The RDNO said it recognizes the challenging its community is facing and wish to assure residents that water supplies will continue in sufficient quantities and is safe for drinking.

READ MORE: 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

READ MORE: Vernon volunteers co-ordinate COVID-19 relief on social media

