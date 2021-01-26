Water service down for Vernon residents along 34th Street

Crews are repairing a water main break and expect service to be down for 2-3 hours

Crews are repairing a water main break along 34th Street in Vernon Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (City of Vernon photo)

The City of Vernon is advising residents of a water main break on 34th Street between 42nd and 43rd avenues.

Crews are on site to repair the break along 34th Street, the city said in a press release Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The issue has interrupted water service for about 20 properties in the area, and crews expect repairs to take two to three hours to complete.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this interruption may cause and appreciates the public’s patience as repairs are made to the site,” the release states.

Brendan Shykora

ConstructionWater