Some Greater Vernon Water customers will be without water for 24 hours effective June 30, 2020, while emergency repairs are underway on a major water main. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Water shut off for some in Vernon’s BX area

24-hour shutoff required for some in the BX to allow for emergency water main repairs

Some Greater Vernon Water customers in the BX area will be without water for 24 hours effective tonight as a result of emergency repairs on a major water main.

The water main break is located in an early point of the distribution system meaning most GVW customers will have to be served by one source instead of the two normally relied on. Crews attempted to complete the repairs by this morning, but were unable to do so due to high water use within the system.

Those on the North BX Pump Station will be without water for 24 hours and the Regional District of North Okanagan says should water use remain high, a second are will be included in the shut off — South BX Pump Station.

Customers should prepare for 24 hours without water by filling jugs to store drinking water.

The fridge and bath tubs can be filled to store water for cooking and cleaning, the RDNO said in a release Tuesday, June 30.

Large agricultural water services are also being shut off to limit flows and industrial water users are asked to reduce their water use as much as possible.

Greater Vernon Water customers can do their part by reducing water usage, the RDNO said. This will avoid the need to turn off larger sections of the water system.

A mandatory no-outdoor use is in effect for the repair period between Tuesday, June 30, and Friday, July 3.

Automatic sprinklers and drip irrigation systems set to run overnight are to be turned off.

It’s estimated the emergency repairs will be completed by Thursday, July 2, but customers are asked to continue the no-outdoor use until Friday, July 3.

Anyone with questions can contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.

READ MORE: Major water main under repair affects Vernon water use

READ MORE: Armstrong arsonist sentenced to 3 years probation

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Canadian woman sentenced in U.S. for trying to get chemical weapon off dark web

Just Posted

Water shut off for some in Vernon’s BX area

24-hour shutoff required for some in the BX to allow for emergency water main repairs

Armstrong arsonist sentenced to 3 years probation

Arsonist must pay $500 to each party affected, no access to drugs, alcohol or fire starters

Water pooling on North Okanagan highways

AIM Roads crews reported the pooling water on roads during heavy rain in the area

Fireworks for Canada Day in Enderby

Live music, virtual parties and more planned for country’s birthday bash in Enderby

Fireworks, not firearms in Vernon community: RCMP

Group of men issued stern warning for possession of airsoft gun, setting off fireworks

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Sheep gone wild: Herd of bighorns block highway traffic in West Kelowna

A herd of three bighorn sheep decided to merge with traffic on Highway 97 near Butt Road, Tuesday morning

Kelowna patio expansion ‘unrealistic’ for non-restaurant owners: retailer

The owner of Funktional and Frock & Fellow said the expansion only benefits restaurants

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Despite challenges, Syilx Nation language students celebrate graduation

Students learning Nsyilxcn, a critically endangered Indigenous language, are celebrating graduation

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Most Read