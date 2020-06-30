Water shut off for some in Vernon’s BX area

24-hour shutoff required for some in the BX to allow for emergency water main repairs

Some Greater Vernon Water customers will be without water for 24 hours effective June 30, 2020, while emergency repairs are underway on a major water main. (Cranbrook Townsman file)

Some Greater Vernon Water customers in the BX area will be without water for 24 hours effective tonight as a result of emergency repairs on a major water main.

The water main break is located in an early point of the distribution system meaning most GVW customers will have to be served by one source instead of the two normally relied on. Crews attempted to complete the repairs by this morning, but were unable to do so due to high water use within the system.

Those on the North BX Pump Station will be without water for 24 hours and the Regional District of North Okanagan says should water use remain high, a second are will be included in the shut off — South BX Pump Station.

Customers should prepare for 24 hours without water by filling jugs to store drinking water.

The fridge and bath tubs can be filled to store water for cooking and cleaning, the RDNO said in a release Tuesday, June 30.

Large agricultural water services are also being shut off to limit flows and industrial water users are asked to reduce their water use as much as possible.

Greater Vernon Water customers can do their part by reducing water usage, the RDNO said. This will avoid the need to turn off larger sections of the water system.

A mandatory no-outdoor use is in effect for the repair period between Tuesday, June 30, and Friday, July 3.

Automatic sprinklers and drip irrigation systems set to run overnight are to be turned off.

It’s estimated the emergency repairs will be completed by Thursday, July 2, but customers are asked to continue the no-outdoor use until Friday, July 3.

Anyone with questions can contact the RDNO Utilities Department at 250-550-3700.

