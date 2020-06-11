Water springs from retaining wall near Vernon’s Polson Park

Water flows from behind the retaining wall along Hospital Hill on Highway 97 in Vernon Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media) Caution tape surrounds structures in Vernon’s Polson Park affected by flooding, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Karen Hill - Black Press Media)

Water is flowing from the retaining wall in Polson Park onto portions of sidewalk along Hospital Hill around 23 Avenue in Vernon Thursday, June 11.

Caution tape is in place around several areas of Polson Park, including the gazebo, where water levels are higher than normal.

The Morning Star is awaiting more details from the City of Vernon.

More to come.

