Water taps run dry for some Vernon residents

Water woes are flowing for some Okanagan Landing residents and businesses.

Crews are conducting emergency repair work in the area on a water main valve, resulting in a temporary water outage.

Work began at 7:30 a.m. and expected to last approximately eight to 10 hours.

The following addresses are impacted:

• 5888 – 7090 Okanagan Landing Rd

• Lakeshore Rd (from Okanagan Landing Rd to 2691 Lakeshore Rd)

• Marshall Fields

• Cummins Rd

• Dallas Rd

• Captain Bailey Rd and Captain Bailey Way

• Willow Park Rd

• Longacre Dr to Apollo Rd and Upper Apollo Rd

Additionally, properties in the following areas are asked to maintain minimized water usage:

• Properties west of the 7000 block of Okanagan Landing Rd to the border of the Outback

• Sunset Properties

• Whitepoint Road

• Predator Ridge

The service interruption area could expand without notice.

For those with a reduced water service, the city asks that you conserve water use as much as possible during the repair, to reduce impact to the water system.

Single lane alternating traffic may be set up in the areas where crews are working on the repairs. Motorists traveling in the area should expect minor travel delays, and are reminded to slow down in construction zones and obey all traffic control measures.

“The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and thanks everyone for your patience and understanding. Further information will be provided as it becomes available.”

