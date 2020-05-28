‘We are not seeking a handout,’ Enderby drive-in owner says

Touched by fundraising efforts, Starlight says show support by coming to the movies instead

Fundraising efforts to support a drive-in movie theatre in Enderby are appreciated, but management said it’s not necessary.

The Starlight Drive-In Theatre, which opened earlier this month with extra safety measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, learned this week it was not exempt from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s 50-vehicle limit at events.

As a response, the drive-in had to further reduce its capacity and was forced to re-evaluate the feasibility of its summer season.

Members of the public quickly rallied to keep the drive-in afloat.

“The Starlight community is truly amazing, most recently starting GoFundMe pages as a way to support the Starlight Drive-In,” owner and operator Brian Smith said in an email, May 28. “While we are moved by the heart of our community and their passion for movies under the stars, we are not seeking a handout.”

One campaign was kickstarted May 27 with a $20,000 goal. Already, $790 has been raised by only 28 donors.

Management said those who wish to support the drive-in should do so by going to the movies.

“We are open five nights this coming weekend and will add more nights as needed,” Smith wrote.

“Your continue attendance during this difficult time will help us return to regular operations when permitted to do so.”

As it stands, tickets must be pre-purchased online, patrons are to stay in their vehicles with the exception of using the restroom facilities and pets are not allowed at this time.

But, the team announced some good news Thursday, May 28: the concession can reopen.

“We have received permission to operate our concession,” staff wrote on website. “We are working hard to get it up and running for tonight’s show and for the weekend, so you won’t have to bring your own snacks.”

For more information on Starlight’s protocols, visit starlightdrivein.ca.

