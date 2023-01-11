The flag holder remains empty after the pride flag went missing over the weekend. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The flag holder remains empty after the pride flag went missing over the weekend. (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

‘We believe in inclusion’: Revelstoke United Church’s pride flag missing after the weekend

The flag went missing before Sunday, leaving a snapped flag pole behind

The Revelstoke United Church’s pride flag was taken over last weekend.

Louise Bateman Thale, treasurer for the church, noticed the flag missing Sunday (Jan. 8) morning, but couldn’t say when the flag was actually taken. With a snapped flag pole and the flag missing it’s unclear where or how the flag was taken.

“Vandalism drives me crazy,” said Bateman Thale.

Despite her frustration, Bateman Thale made a post to the Revelstoke Community Facebook page to ask for the flag back and for the person responsible to pay for the replacement of the pole.

“It would be nice if the person who has the pride flag from the front of the United Church would return it and replace the broken flag pole,” said Bateman Thale in her post.

Members of the community jumped on the post quickly, expressing that they were appalled that someone in the town would ever do something like this.

One commenter proposed fundraising to purchase an even bigger flag to replace the old one.

Bateman Thale said that while she appreciated the sentiment of the commenters, the money was not the issue, but rather the flag itself that the church prides itself on having.

Bateman Thale didn’t speculate on the motive for the flag going missing, she said she didn’t want to presume intention. She just wants to see the flag returned or replaced.

“We believe in inclusion, it’s part of who we are,” said Bateman Thale.

It’s not clear when the flag will be replaced, but the board is set to meet on Sunday, at which point they can discuss getting a new pole and flag.

