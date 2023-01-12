Kyle and Justin Radis are charged with aggravated assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy along the Rail Trail on Nov. 9, 2021. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

‘We catch them, they release them’: Kelowna RCMP once again looking for dangerous offender after bail

Kyle Radis was granted bail but failed to show up for court on Jan. 9

One of two men charged with the aggravated assault and robbery of a teenager in Kelowna, is once again on the run from police.

Kyle and his brother Justin Radis were both arrested on Jan. 3, after failing to appear in court on Dec. 15.

Justin remains in custody, but Kyle was released on bail. Days later, Kyle failed to show up for court on Jan. 9, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

“The RCMP are actively looking for [Kyle] Radis,” said Cst Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

“We will arrest him and we will put him in front of the courts again, and we will do it as many times as the courts feel necessary.”

It took nine months for police to arrest the Radis brothers after the alleged November 2021 assault on the Rail Trail.

The teen suffered broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a concussion, dental and nasal fractures, and extensive bruising in the attack.

Since the Radis brothers’ initial arrest in December 2022, the pair have been in and out of custody multiple times.

Della-Paolera said that the RCMP can only suggest charges and custody but ultimately officers have no say in the matter.

“We catch them, they release them,” said Della-Paolera about what he has called the “revolving door” of the criminal justice system.

READ MORE: RCMP and offenders agree crime is a ‘revolving door’ in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP considers Radis to be dangerous and asks people who may have information on Radis’ whereabouts to call 911 or the tip line at RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2021-73876.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rail Trail attackers found, one in custody

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

