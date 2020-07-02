Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran addresses media from the front steps of council chambers on March 23. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

‘We need to re-think our systems’: Kelowna mayor on RCMP Southeast Division statement

The RCMP held a news conference on Thursday, July 2 to address concerns in the force

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran has released his comments after the RCMP’s Southeast District held a news conference early on Thursday, July 2.

Mayor Basran said he still has concerns about the disturbing incident, but said it’s a good thing that an external police force will review the investigation into the rough detention of UBCO student Mona Wang.

“It’s also a good thing that Ms. Wang will be provided with the findings of the internal process and if she has concerns with the findings, she can have it reviewed by the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP,” Basran said in his statement.

“We’ll see what the investigative process determines and have more to say when that is concluded.”

Basran added he and city manager Doug Gilchrist will be meeting with Interior Health next week to talk about the increasing numbers of calls for assistance on mental health incidents and how best to proceed in the future.

“However, a new approach is going to take all levels of government and social agencies working together to address mental illness and addictions.”

“The City of Kelowna is an active participant in this effort and we will continue to do whatever we can within our powers to find solutions,” he said.

“The real issue here is the need to re-think our systems, how they are funded and are coordinated to provide the most effective response to the increasing and increasingly complex mental health needs in communities.”

Basran said last year, the Kelowna detachment’s officers responded to 3,561 mental health-related calls that resulted in 588 apprehensions under the Mental Health Act. Echoing what Supt. Brad Haugli said, mental health-related calls are up 21 per cent throughout the RCMP’s Southeast District in the past four years, with a further increase this year.

“Police perform a difficult and critical job in our community every day. While recent events are disturbing, we need to take this and other recent incidents as a moment to reconsider how we are funding and approaching these situations and take actions to find a better way to address them.”

READ: RCMP brass addresses concerns over recent actions of police in the Southeast District

READ: Rough wellness check upsetting: Kelowna mayor

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver
Next story
Have a say in Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

Just Posted

Free downtown parking ends in Vernon

Meanwhile, the city continues to replace broken meters with high-strength versions

Have a say in Vernon’s Climate Action Plan

City of Vernon launches online survey in lieu of community engagement sessions amid COVID-19

Vernon chamber supports push to expand local provincial park

A Vernon resident is petitioning the province to purchase a 234-acre property

COVID-19: Okanagan libraries to reopen for browsing

More than 80,000 items loaned out through curbside pickup program ahead of Phase 3

RCMP seek help finding missing Vernon senior

The missing 73-year-old is believed to have been paddle boarding in Okanagan Lake June 30

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Finale of seven-week food drive arrives at FreshCo Kelowna

The new grocery store has partnered with the organization for a food drive

‘We need to re-think our systems’: Kelowna mayor on RCMP Southeast Division statement

The RCMP held a news conference on Thursday, July 2 to address concerns in the force

Witness helps Kelowna police track down alleged impaired driver

The driver allegedly hit a pedestrian walking on the side of the road

Four people rescued after floating past Penticton’s Skaha Bridge

Elevated water levels prompts safety message from local fire department

Driver ticketed and hospitalized after highway crash near Sicamous

The two-vehicle collision took place near Bernie Road on June 26.

Driver walks away after rolling McLaren on Highway 5A

RCMP is looking for witnesses to the crash that happened on Canada Day

Bags of dog feces donated to Princeton charity thrift store

A Princeton Crisis Assistance Centre volunteer was made almost physically ill after… Continue reading

Nestle Canada selling bottled water business to local family-owned company

The Pure Life bottled water business is being sold to Ice River Springs

Most Read