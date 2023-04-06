‘We need to take those cowboys out of our traffic’: Peachland mayor on speeders

The district is considering lowering the speed limit on municipal roads to 40 km/h

Peachland council is particularly concerned about speeding traffic on Princeton Avenue. (Photo/Google Maps)

Peachland council has had enough of speeders on its roads.

The district is considering lowering the speed limit on all municipal streets to 40 km/h.

“We have heard from our residents for many years now that something needs to be done so let’s do something,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Councillors are particularly concerned about speeders on Princeton Avenue. Van Minsel said he has heard horror stories from drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

“We need to take those cowboys out of our traffic. I’m sorry, but that is no way for people on the roads, to carry on that way.”

While council agreed with looking at lowering speed limits, the question of enforcement was brought up several times.

“Doing this without some form of enforcement will just have people going 10 km/h more over the speed limit than they are right now and not change behaviours,” said Coun. Rick Ingram.

Coun. Terry Condon asked the mayor if he was meeting with RCMP regarding enforcement. Van Minsel said that he was.

“If you don’t get that this is just tilting at windmills,” added Condon.

Van Minsel agreed that enforcement is a must, but noted the public need to be educated as well.

“It all comes down to how people behave,” he said. “Measures come first and then enforcement, but enforcement also needs to be down now and then after the measures.”

District staff will look at the feasibility of lowering the speed limit to 40 km/h on all municipal roads, as well as the addition of signage and speed reader boards throughout the community.

READ MORE: Peachland council has to wait before spending $2.7M provincial grant

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City CouncilCity of West Kelownaspeed limits