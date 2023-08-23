(Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Weapon complaint leads to police response on Westbank First Nations

Police were spotted on Westbank First Nations land at approximately 2 p.m. on August 23

UPDATE: 3:20 p.m.

A weapons complaint led to police response at Old Ferry Wharf Road in West Kelowna at 12:50 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Const. Mike Della-Paolera, officers acted immediately and those involved were arrested without incident.

There is no longer a risk to the public.

A police presence on Westbank First Nations land from earlier today has been resolved, says the RCMP.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera, communications officer with the Kelowna RCMP said that the incident and police presence has concluded.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

