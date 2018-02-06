Kamloops this Week

Weapons seized from Kamloops home following shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in Kamloops

  • Feb. 6, 2018 12:44 p.m.
  • News

—Kamloops this Week

Kamloops Mounties seized several firearms from a house on Wilson Street after investigating the shooting of a man in the area on Saturday night.

Sgt. Denis Duford said a 26-year-old man was walking in the area of Wilson Street and Mulberry Avenue on the North Shore at 10:10 p.m. on Saturday when he was shot in the foot. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Duford said several people were arrested at a Wilson Street home, with any recommended charges dependent on the outcome of the investigation.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police executed a search warrant on a Wilson Street house on Sunday, with the weapons found sent for forensic testing to determine if the gun used in the shooting is among them.

“This will help determine if there is enough evidence to recommend charges and against whom,” Shelkie said. “The investigation is ongoing.”

