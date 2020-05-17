Cooler temperatures are coming to Kelowna. (pixabay)

Weather alert issued for Okanagan Valley

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by Monday morning, according to Environment Canada

A special weather statement is in effect for the entire Okanagan.

According to Environment Canada, there is Potential for heavy rainfall this afternoon and tonight.

“A frontal system moved through the southern BC interior earlier this morning producing 5 to 10 mm of rainfall over most valley bottom communities,” reads the report issued by Environment Canada.

“In the wake of the front, an unstable atmosphere this afternoon will provide favourable conditions for the redevelopment of heavy showers and thunderstorms. Showers will continue tonight and the possibility of locally heavy downpours will continue through early Monday morning.”

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm are expected by Monday morning.

High streamflow advisories are currently in effect for these regions of the BC interior, which can be found here.

Travelers are encouraged to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

