Weather forecast includes rain over the weekend for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A road conditions summary and weather forecast for the Okanagan-Shuswap for Friday, Jan. 3 includes a snow alert for the Coquihalla.
Alerts:
Environment Canada issued alerts for drivers taking the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, warning that 15 centimetres of snow is expected along the route.
The snow is attributed to a strong Pacific storm that will move through the region Friday night and Saturday.
Drive BC reports BC Highway 1 is now open east of Craigellachie at the Last Spike. The closure was due to a previous vehicle incident.
Reports on Shuswap road conditions:
- Revelstoke to Three Valley Gap has been reported as slushy with some compact snow. Beyond Three Valley Gap roads are said to be bare and wet.
- White Lake Road conditions are good although slower speeds are recommended.
- Highway 1 between Carlin and Salmon Arm has been reported as wet and mild.
- Roads between Blind Bay and Kamloops have been reported as optimal. DriveBC reports the Trans Canada Highway is closed west of Revelstoke due to a vehicle incident. The highway is closed at the Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate, 6 km west of Revelstoke.
Your three-day weather forecast according to Environment Canada:
