Update: Snowy Mountain fire ‘being held’, weather helping wildfire crews gain upper hand

Change in weather has helped, but the wildfire danger is not yet

A change in weather has helped crews working on wildfires in the South Okanagan. Submitted photo

Update: 9 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service has released their Monday evening update on the fires.

The Snowy Mountain wildfire is now ‘being held’ at 15,189 hectares.

“This means we do not expect the fire to spread beyond this determined area,” writes the BC Wildfire Service.

The Cool Creek fire is pegged at 17,431 hectares and is classified as out of control.

The current size of the Old Tom Creek fire is estimated at 1,025 hectares. This wildfire is classified as out of control.

—-

Original:

The BC Wildfire Service says crews expect to make excellent progress on control line construction and mop up over the next few days, however, the Snowy Mountain, Cool Creek and Old Tom Creek wildfires are still defined as out of control.

The South Okanagan experienced periods of rain over the weekend (4-8mm on Aug. 26) which lowered temperatures and increased relative humidity in the region.

Anticipated weather conditions are helping crews and the risk to public safety has been greatly reduced. The weather forecast is for continued lower temperatures with minimal rain and light winds. Environment Canada says air quality improvements that began yesterday have continued overnight and many areas are now seeing considerable improvements in particulate matter concentrations. However, fire activity is still widespread and the potential remains for smoke to return.

All evacuation alerts and orders, as well as area restrictions are being reviewed by BC Wildfire Service. An evacuation order remains in place for Cathedral Lakes Lodge in Electoral Area G, issued due to the immediate threat of the Cool Creek wildfire.

Evacuation Alerts remain in place for Electoral Areas B, F, G and H including Cathedral Provincial Park.

More information online at RDOS EOC information updates, the BC Wildfire Service Facebook page and the Similkameen Indian Band.