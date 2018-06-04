Weather outlook calls for sunshine

Rain expected to return next weekend

It looks like a sunny week ahead across the Okanagan with showers expected to descend upon us next weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for periods of rain today with a high of 17 C and an expected overnight low of 4 C.

Temperatures are expected to hit 21 C on Tuesday and peak out at 27 C through Friday.

Next weekend is looking more unpleasant with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Saturday and cloudy periods on Sunday.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pipeline protest planned

Just Posted

Pipeline protest planned

People encouraged to wear red to snap action protest today in Vernon

Reel Reviews: Solo flies alone

We say, “Solo is different than every other Star Wars movie”

Tiger Moon closes Vernon Folk-Roots Society series

Tiger Moon will rock the Vernon Lodge June 9

Silver Star royatly grateful for opportunity

Queen Silver Star Program hosts open house at Schubert Centre June 6

Updated: Body of missing Vernon man found in Kelowna

Jordan Mooney’s car was found abandoned between Kelowna and Lake Country

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Coquihalla rollover near Hope sends three to hospital

Highway closed in both directions for three hours, was not expected to fully reopen until midnight

Police identify man killed by train near Chase

The victim was a man from Lee Creek in the North Shuswap

B.C. VIEWS: Justin Trudeau left himself no choice on pipeline

Federal Liberals undermined National Energy Board, then realized the cost

B.C. 911 call-taker gets rare glimpse of what happened after call

Call-taker coached Port Alberni woman in lifesaving CPR on her husband

When parents kill: A look at B.C. cases and the minds behind them

Big read: A look at filicide cases on Vancouver Island and why they happen

Industry players wary of tariff war, despite potential benefits

‘There’s a silver lining, but it is far outweighed by the risk’

Indigenous mom speaks out after son’s braid cut at Calgary school

Shantel Tallow hopes for a teaching moment after incident with 11-year-old son

Looking back at Canadians picked in first round of MLB drafts

British Columbians include Adam Loewen, Brett Lawrie, James Paxton, and Jeff Francis

Most Read