WEATHER: Rainbow spotted over Vernon

Vernon-area residents turned to social media to share photos of a stunning rainbow spotted Friday.
Rainbows are caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets which result in a spectrum of light that takes the form of the multicoloured circular arc.
Vernonites may get a chance to see more rainbows as rain is in the forecast for Sunday, May 17.
Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday with a risk of thunderstorms.
Saturday will see highs of 23 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Chances of showers increase to 60 per cent Saturday evening.
Sunday and Monday call for showers with a high of 17 and 18 C, respectively.
Vernon's long-weekend forecast from Environment Canada: pic.twitter.com/1ivEPV4abZ
— Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) May 15, 2020
Everyone at the Vernon Morning Star hopes you have a wonderful and, more importantly, safe long weekend.
@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.