WEATHER: Rainbow spotted over Vernon

Sarah Rowat shared this photo of a rainbow spotted from her residence in the BX Friday, May 15, 2020. (Sarah Rowat - Facebook)

Social media users shared their snapshots of rainbows spotted from around North Okanagan

Vernon-area residents turned to social media to share photos of a stunning rainbow spotted Friday.

Rainbows are caused by reflection, refraction and dispersion of light in water droplets which result in a spectrum of light that takes the form of the multicoloured circular arc.

Vernonites may get a chance to see more rainbows as rain is in the forecast for Sunday, May 17.

Environment Canada calls for a 40 per cent chance of showers Friday with a risk of thunderstorms.

Saturday will see highs of 23 C and a mix of sun and cloud. Chances of showers increase to 60 per cent Saturday evening.

Sunday and Monday call for showers with a high of 17 and 18 C, respectively.

Vernon's long-weekend forecast from Environment Canada: pic.twitter.com/1ivEPV4abZ — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) May 15, 2020

Everyone at the Vernon Morning Star hopes you have a wonderful and, more importantly, safe long weekend.

