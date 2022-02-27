Weather warning issued for Highway 3 and Coquihalla

Up to 30 cm of snow could fall on mountain highways Sunday into Monday

Environment Canada has issued a special weather warning for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 through Princeton for Sunday to Monday. (BC Highway Cameras)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass for Sunday and Monday.

Starting Sunday, there will be prolonged periods of snow with snow changing to rain on Monday afternoon. Snowfall amounts up to 10 cm are expected by Sunday afternoon. There will be a brief break between systems this evening, said Environment Canada.

However, steady snow will return Sunday night, giving an additional 10 to 20 cm by noon on Monday. There’s a risk of freezing rain for Coquihalla Highway Monday morning.

#BCHwy5 – Expect heavy snowfall starting this afternoon on the #Coquihalla into tomorrow. Please remember to reduce speed, drive to conditions, and ensure your vehicle is properly equipped for adverse weather.

Details: https://t.co/15kPGvmb1V pic.twitter.com/VzDpp3cqRG — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 27, 2022

This comes after a serious crash closed Highway 3 near Hedley Sunday morning. The multi-vehicle crash took place around 6:30 a.m. Emergency crews were able to re-open the highway around 11:30 a.m.

It’s not know if driving conditions played a role in the crash.

READ MORE: Highway 3 re-opens after serious crash

A series of Pacific systems is bringing an extended period of snow to the Interior highways. Rapidly accumulating snow could reduce visibility and make travel difficult at times.

Snow will change to rain near noon Monday, although there is still uncertainty with the exact timing of the transition. Melting snow could result in slippery and slushy conditions on roads. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Check DriveBC before you go.

