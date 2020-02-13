Wet’suwet’en supporter Leah Melville chants with protesters on the steps of legislature before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Canadians are undecided about whether they should support the Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C. or the Indigenous protesters and their allies, a poll from the Angus Reid Institute suggests.


The poll, released Thursday, found that 51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline being built, while 39 per cent support the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and 63 per cent believe there needs to be more consultation.

The hereditary chiefs have said Coastal GasLink does not have their permission to build the pipeline, which crosses through their traditional territories. The builders of the pipeline have signed benefit agreements with the 20 elected band councils along the route.

The poll found 36 per cent of Canadians oppose the pipeline being built, while 48 per cent are against the Wet’suwet’en solidarity protesters. The Wet’suwet’en have held protests in northern B.C., but large swathes of supporters, both Indigenous and not, have joined in all across Canada.

READ MORE: Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

Pipeline

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre
Next story
Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Just Posted

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Vernon Mustangs fall in tourney opener

South Delta Storm rallies from early hole to beat host Mustangs 4-3 at 49th annual Coca Cola Classic

Vernon retirement resort serving up support for Schubert Centre

Regency Parkwood is hosting a turkey lunch fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 23

WATCH: Truck rolls off embankment, lands near Vernon home

Extent of injuries, if any, unknown at this time

VIDEO: B.C. officials to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs over gas pipeline protest

Federal government needed to lift CN Rail blockade

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

RCMP release image of man wanted in connection with robbery

B.C. student driver’s licence suspended after failing roadside sobriety check mid-lesson

Driving instructor had vehicle impounded for 30 days, as well

Most Read