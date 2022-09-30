Website launched to keep voters informed ahead of Vernon election

The Vital Vernon website hosts answers from Vernon’s mayoral and councillor candidates in the upcoming municipal election on Oct. 15, 2022. (Submitted photo)

Community Foundation North Okanagan is keeping voters informed ahead of the Oct. 15 municipal election with the launch of a website dedicated to showcasing candidates’ answers to the questions that matter most to the community.

“As a part of our Vital Signs program and report, we regularly examine the important issues affecting North Okanagan citizens and the region,” said Leanne Hammond, executive director of the Community Foundation.

“For election purposes, we have chosen to focus on five critical areas; environmental, social, cultural, economic, and health. A group of volunteers that have extensive knowledge in the issue areas identified have researched and prepared thought-provoking questions to pose to the candidates.”

The foundation launched the Vital Vernon website, which involved creating a questionnaire that invited candidates to weigh in on issues ranging from the city’s Official Community Plan to the impacts of climate change to arts, culture and heritage to business retention and expansion and much more.

The Vital Vernon questionnaire asks candidates to share their views and plans for climate action, what they think is most urgent in achieving the goals of Vernon’s new Climate Action Plan, and other province-wide topics including municipal responses to the housing and toxic drug supply crises. The questionnaire also seeks responses on what the candidates believe is the municipality’s role in addressing access to mental and physical health treatment.

“The purpose of the Vital Vernon website is to help the public get to know the views of each candidate in five critical issue areas that directly impact the quality of life for all North Okanagan residents,” Hammond said.

To view the candidates’ responses, visit vitalvernon.com.

READ MORE: Spallumcheen council candidates answer tough questions

READ MORE: Environmental issues debated by Vernon election candidates

Brendan Shykora

Election 2022Municipal electionVernon