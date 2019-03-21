-Image: Contributed

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

A gold chain containing wedding rings was sneakily stolen from a senior’s neck at a strip mall Wednesday.

Kelowna Mounties said two women approached the victim, who was seated in her vehicle at the time, when one of the women placed a different chain around the senior’s neck. In the process, police believe that they detached the victim’s real gold chain before walking away.

The victim said that the women struck up a conversation with her and they had what she thought was a heartfelt conversation that she now realizes was well rehearsed.

READ MORE: Kelowna Mounties injured in takedown of man with ‘blood running down his face’

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP arrest alleged bank robber

“The stolen yellow gold chain necklace held the victim’s wedding band alongside her late husband’s wedding band,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey

“At this time our priorities include, the continued support of our victim who has been traumatized by the loss of an item of immense sentimental value and the continued efforts to locate her stolen jewellery.”

READ MORE: Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

READ MORE: B.C. RCMP officer acquitted of 2013 assault of a man murdered days ago

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident to contact them immediately.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan woman gets 14 days in jail for crash that sent motorcycle rider to hospital for months
Next story
B.C. forensic nurse says vote Early, vote often

Just Posted

VJH Foundation announces 2019 Hospital Gala

The event is set to take place Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on May 11.

UPDATE: Avalanche consultants deployed to SilverStar

Two small slides occurred at SilverStar Mountain Resort Wednesday, one of which sent one to hospital

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

City calls for public support of local events

The City of Vernon is wrapping up a successful Chamber of Commerce Spring Expo and is looking ahead to increase the number of events in this facility.

Dust advisory continued for Vernon

The advisory was first issued on Monday, March 18.

What happened to the ‘live grenade’ found in Armstrong

RCMP tweeted a video of what EDU did with the explosive device that was found in Armstrong.

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Trees removed from Central Okanagan to mitigate wildfire risk

Kelowna - Projects are ongoing across B.C. to reduce the risk of wildfire

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Consultations to start in April

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Most Read