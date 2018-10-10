Weekday weather update

Sunshine is forecast for this week in the Okanagan - Shuswap

After a weekend of rain and cool temperatures this week is looking a whole lot brighter.

In the Okanagan, Wednesday will be partly sunny and 13 C, a mix of sun and cloud is forecast for Thursday with temperatures of increasing to 14 C, and on Friday it will be sunny and 15 C.

Over in the Shuswap, Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and 13 C, a similar forecast is expected for Thursday with temperatures dipping to 12 C; however Environment Canada is anticipating a warmer day for Friday with sunshine and 14 C.

Down in the Similkameen, expect showers for Wednesday and a high of 11. For Thursday it will be partly cloudy and 13 C, while Friday will see sun right across the board and temperatures of 14 C.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged
Next story
Gateway’s Penticton injuction denied by Supreme Court justice

Just Posted

Enderby hosts all candidates forum

Election day takes place Saturday, Oct. 20.

Defence obtained in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole will appear in Vernon Law Courts next Oct. 25

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP search for wanted men

Three men wanted on outstanding warrants for various offences in Vernon area

Missing Fraser Valley woman may be in Vernon region

RCMP concerned for well-being of Deanna Marie Halischuk, 49, of Agassiz

Vernon council gives thanks during final meeting

Four current members could return if voted back in Oct. 20

Weekday weather update

Sunshine is forecast for this week in the Okanagan - Shuswap

B.C. and Washington pledge to protect habitat for orcas, salmon

Gov. Jay Inslee visits Vancouver for Cascadia corridor conference

Plane search unveils unrelated plane crash site from 1987

A family finally has closure after a plane missing since 1987 was discovered in the Clearwater B.C.

Worried about a zombie outbreak this Halloween? Province of BC has it covered

“The final symptom of infection? Overwhelming need to eat brains”

Basketball referees required in Vernon

Training sessions start soon for fall season

North Okanagan organization set to sparkle with diamond event night

Kindale launches 60th anniversary year-long celebrations with diamond evnet in Vernon

Column: If not now, when will we make the changes needed to stop global warming?

The thought of our children or grandchildren suffering from the ravages of climate change are unbearable to think about, too frightening to consider. So we don’t.

B.C. Lions face stiff test trying to hand Stampeders first home loss

B.C. (7-7) visits the Calgary Stampeders (12-2) on Saturday night.

Owner of trucking company involved in Humboldt bus crash charged

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer and the Broncos hockey bus collided in Saskatchewan last April.

Most Read