Weekend head-on crash closes Hwy 1 near Revelstoke for 10 hours

Highway 1 was closed for most of the day on Feb. 22 from a head-on collision near Rogers Pass.

RCMP said they got a call at 5:35 a.m. of a collision between two semi trucks, approximately 10 km west of the pass. An eastbound truck crossed the centre line and collided with a westbound semi.

Cpl. Mike Halskov said the eastbound driver was sent to hospital with life threatening injuries. The other was unharmed.

Halskov said snowy conditions and driver fatigue were possible causes. An investigation is ongoing.

The road reopened at 3:30 p.m.

