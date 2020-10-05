People wear face masks and stand apart from one another to curb the spread of COVID-19 as they wait in line to take a pharmacy technician exam at Vancouver Community College, in Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

A total of 358 more British Columbians have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed during a news conference Monday (Oct. 5).

Broken down by day, that includes 130 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 108 from Saturday to Sunday and 120 from Sunday to Monday.

Four more people have also died of the disease, which has no vaccine or cure. This brings the total number of fatalities to 242.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January. While roughly 83 per cent have recovered, 1,353 people still have the illness. Of those active cases, 66 are in hospital, 16 of whom are intensive care.

More to come.

