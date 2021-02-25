Numbers of new COVID-19 cases for the week of Feb. 14 to 20 appear to be trending down for all local health areas in the North Okanagan-Shuswap. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)

Weekly COVID-19 case count continues downward trend in Central Okanagan

BC CDC data show 36 new cases in the region over Feb. 14-20

Weekly COVID-19 case counts for the Central Okanagan continue to show a downward trend.

Feb. 14 to 20 included the Family Day long weekend but throughout that week, BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) data shows just 36 cases of COVID-19 in Central Okanagan, fewer than five cases per 100,000 people.

This case count is lower than the week of Feb. 7-13, where Interior Health (IH) reported 69 cases in Central Okanagan.

To the north, BCCDC data show nine cases in Vernon, none in Armstrong and Enderby, and eight in Salmon Arm. Last week, Vernon recorded 11 cases, one in Armstrong and 14 in Salmon Arm.

Data shows that Penticton recorded three new cases throughout the week, compared to just one last week. Summerland and Princeton both recorded one case. The South Okanagan area recorded ten, one in Kettle Valley and three in Grand Forks.

Merritt has 12 cases and Kamloops has 78, both of which are fewer than the week prior. Last week, Merritt saw 26 cases and Kamloops had 116.

To view case counts in other health authorities, visit the BCCDC map, which is updated weekly.

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Most Read