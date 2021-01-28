Weekly COVID-19 cases climb in Salmon Arm, steady in Vernon

BC Centre for Disease Control releases numbers for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23 show numbers are rising in the Salmon Arm Local Health Area and holding steady in Vernon’s. Data is provided by Interior Health to the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BCCDC map)

Weekly COVID-19 cases reported in the Salmon Arm Health Area in 2021 continue to rise quickly compared to 2020, while Vernon’s are holding steady.

The latest weekly numbers released by the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) show Salmon Arm’s count for Jan. 17 to 23 at 55 new cases, compared to 36 new cases the week before, Jan. 10 to 16.

In the Vernon Health Area, the week of Jan. 17 to 23 saw 59 new cases reported, which is the same number, 59, reported from Jan. 10 to 16.

The Salmon Arm numbers include Sicamous, Malakwa, Sorrento, Tappen and Falkland, while the Vernon tally includes Coldstream, Lumby and Cherryville.

For the whole of 2020, BCCDC data showed Salmon Arm with 52 cases, while, if the weekly numbers reported for 2021 are added together for the first three weeks of 2021, Salmon Arm has already seen 108 new cases.

BCCDC notes this method does not provide a precise count because it’s based on live data. For instance, cases with missing address information or those from out of province aren’t mapped. Also, not all infected individuals may have been tested and reported.

The Enderby area, which includes Grindrod, Mara and Kingfisher, registered 11 new cases from Jan. 17 to 23, compared to just one new case the week before. The Armstrong health area held steady with five new cases each week.

Revelstoke saw just two new cases from Jan. 17 to 23, compared to 16 the week before.

Heading west, the Kamloops area was on the rise, with 124 new cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23, compared to 97 the previous week.

Numbers can be found on the BC Centre for Disease Control website under BC COVID-19 data. Also available are graphs from the BCCDC Comparisons App showing how each health authority is doing in terms of positive test rates by month.

