Weekly roundup: Kelowna RCMP names new top cop, Christie Mountain wildfire, missing man presumed dead after 31 years

Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP this fall. (Contributed)

Here’s a look at the top stories of the week.

Christie Mountain Wildfire sees minimal growth of 35 hectares overnight

The Christie Mountain wildfire saw minimal growth in size over Saturday night, thanks to the work of ground and air crews from across the province.

The wildfire has grown 35.0 hectares overnight, which Nicole Bonnet, information officer with Wildfire Service, said was to be expected during the City of Penticton’s noon press conference on Saturday. The wildfire now stands at 2,035.0 hectares in size.

Six new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Interior Health (IH) is reporting six additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, Aug. 20.

The total numbers of cases in the health authority is now at 417 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 17 cases active and in isolation in the region. No one is in hospital.

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

The B.C. government is empowering police and other enforcement staff to impose fines of up to $2,000 for people who host or organize parties in violation of COVID-19 public health restrictions.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced the new fine authority Aug. 21, after the province’s coronavirus infection rate jumped in recent weeks to as many as 100 cases a day. Public health officials say the majority of the new cases have been identified through contact tracing after summer parties and gatherings.

Penticton ICU patients moved to Kelowna amid Christie Mountain wildfire

Four intensive care unit patients from Penticton Regional Hospital(PRH) have been moved to Kelowna General Hospital as Interior Health (IH) takes proactive measures to protect the people in its care as the Christie Mountain wildfire continues to grow.

Nine residents from Braemore Lodge, a long-term care home currently under evacuation alert, are being relocated along with care teams to Mount Ida Mews long-term care home in Salmon Arm.

Kelowna RCMP name new top cop

The Kelowna RCMP has named its new top cop.

Insp. Kara Triance will be promoted to superintendent this fall, assuming her duties as the Kelowna Detachment Commander for the Regional District of the Central Okanagan which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

Triance has been with the RCMP since 2000, after studying sociology and criminology at UBC. Her first assignment saw her serve five years in Richmond.

Man who went missing 31 years ago in Kelowna officially presumed dead

More than 31 years after going missing in Kelowna, Charles Horvath-Allan is officially presumed dead in his home country of the United Kingdom.

On Friday, Aug. 14, U.K. courts granted Charles’ mother, Denise Horvath-Allan, a presumption of death application — something she had been pursuing for a number of years so she could finally settle Charles’ outstanding financial affairs.

The 20-year old from Yorkshire, England, had been backpacking through Canada in 1989. On May 26, of that year, he went to the Orchard Park Royal Bank to cash a cheque and was never seen again.