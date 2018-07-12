Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious around Ambry Self Storage

Suspicious activity around the storage business on the 600 Block of Veteran’s Avenue has the RCMP asking for the public’s assistance to report anything odd activity in the area.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said in the last week a stolen vehicle was recovered near Ambry Self Storage.

Police recovered a stolen F350 from Vernon near the business and that isn’t the first time a stolen vehicle has been found in the area.

“We’ve recovered more than one vehicles in that neighbourhood. It is weird. It could mean it’s a dumping spot for vehicles or someone is meeting up with someone else there for some reason,” he said.

Evans said in addition to recovering stolen vehicles there, in the last week someone one attempted to steal several vehicles being stored at the business.

“If anyone sees anything suspicious at night we’re asking them to please call 911,” he said.

Previous story
5 B.C. container yard employees exposed to ‘unknown substance’, hospitalized
Next story
Liberal promise to set strict rules for unpaid interns pushed to 2019

Just Posted

Trio of Vernon apartments cause backlash

North Vernon development aims to address housing shortage

GVAC to engage with public on Vernon Cultural Facility plan

The team plans to finalize the space within the next few weeks.

Grant would boost Vernon water treatment plant plan

“We are increasing construction if we get this grant.”

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Bail hearing set for suspect fended off by senior with cane

Justin Wade Inverarity will appear in Vernon Law Courts July 17 for a bail hearing

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Riders show talent in Vernon

PHOTOS: Vernon and District Riding Club horse show

Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Vernon students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Weird happenings around South Okanagan storage business

Police are asking the public to report anything suspicious around Ambry Self Storage

Most Read