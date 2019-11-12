Well-known North Okanagan community advocate switches gears

Cindy Masters, former development officer with the Kindale Developmental Association, is the new executive director of the Vernon and District Community Land Trust. (Photo submitted)

A well-known community advocate has a new position.

The Vernon and District Community Land Trust is pleased to announce that Cindy Masters has joined their team as its executive director.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are looking forward to working with Cindy who brings non-profit experience, enthusiasm, passion and love of the community,” said Land Trust board chairperson Jane Lister. “Known for her lifetime of caring about the community, volunteering for a myriad of causes and out of the box thinking, Cindy will be an asset to the Land Trust.”

With more than a decade of experience as the development officer for the Kindale Developmental Association, Masters is looking forward to her next challenge.

READ MORE: North Okanagan dance party hosted by Kindale

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Land Trust and build on the strong foundation that has been created,” she said. “I am excited to be part of the dedicated group of people who are making a difference in our community by providing very needed affordable housing,”

No stranger to the community, Masters won the coveted JCI Citizen of the Year award in 2018. She is well known for experience in networking, social media, marketing, fundraising, strategic planning and volunteer management.

READ MORE: Masters named Good Citizen of the Year

The Land Trust is a non-profit society working to provide affordable housing in the North Okanagan for individuals and families with low to moderate incomes.

Together with local government and business leaders, its mandate is to develop a permanent inventory of housing for the community’s “forgotten population,” which includes minimum wage and entry-level working individuals and their families.

For more information about the Land Trust, please visit www.communitylandtrust.ca or find them on Facebook and Twitter.

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.