Wentworth Music ranked one of the ‘Top 100 Music Stores in the World’

Named top 100 by the ‘National Association of Music Merchants’

Kelowna’s Wentworth Music has been named a ‘Top 100 Dealer’ by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM).

The award honours retail music dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to their stores, neighbourhoods, and customers.

“We’re incredibly honoured to be amongst the Top 100 in the World,” said the VP of Education at Wentworth Music Noel Wentworth. “This is all thanks to our customers, students and community and the support they have shown us for the last 53 years.”

The top 100 for NAMM was chosen by an independent panel of judges review hundreds of submissions that are rated across categories that include customer service, innovation, music advocacy, store design, marketing and sales promotions.

Wentworth Music’s entry will be evaluated for one of several awards, including the ‘Innovation Award’, ‘Best Community’ Retail Store, and the coveted ‘Dealer of the Year’ Award. Wentworth Music is encouraging their customers and local community members to vote for the store in the ‘Top 100 Customers’ Choice Award.’

Check out Wentworth Music’s website to find out more about the store which has served Kelowna for over 50 years.

Wentworth Music ranked one of the 'Top 100 Music Stores in the World'

Named top 100 by the 'National Association of Music Merchants'

