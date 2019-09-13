(File photo)

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

UPDATE: 12:41 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are still on scene on Okanagan Lake near Bear Creek Provincial Park campground.

Campers at the site reported what sounded like gunfire around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

According to a Bear Creek camper, RCMP warned people in the area of an “unstable individual” and that he may have had a “spear-like” weapon. She said that she heard that the gunfire could have been from police.

Capital News has a reporter on-scene investigating the ongoing situation.

____

Original:

The West Kelowna Fire Department receieved a late call last night for a possible marine rescue on Okanagan Lake.

Crews responded to the calls around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Our crews were called to support the RCMP,” said West Kelowna fire cheif Jason Brolund.

Brolund couldn’t offer any further details but said that West Kelowna fire crews were no longer on scene.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting
Next story
Ontario dental hygienist found guilty of sexual abuse after treating his wife

Just Posted

Nightmares will come to life at Vernon’s Field of Screams

Classic characters and fairy tales won’t be at all like how you remembered them

Missing Falkland resident’s van found en route to Kamloops

Bjorn Collnes was last seen on Sept. 9, 2019

Event gives Lumby athlete a shot at worldly dreams

Benefit concert to help visually impaired skier Logan Leach afford national prospect camp

Greener future rounded up at Vernon fair

Kal Tire Community Eco-Fair builds on environmental best practices

First responder responds to Vernon’s opioid crisis

LETTER: Compassion for opioid addicts

Coffee served at 1973 prices, 25 cents, at Vernon centre

Halina Centre celebrates 46th anniversary Sept. 17

West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

Spotlight on B.C.: How will the province affect the federal election?

Black Press Media presents a four-part series looking into how B.C. will affect the national outcome

B.C. neighbourhood aims to change ‘bad rap’ with ‘good news’ website

United Way funds website project with goal of fostering ‘local love’

Stepping into the superstar spotlight

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Canadian win at U.S. Open a historic moment

We are not ‘cold-blooded killers’: Penticton conservation officer

When it’s a matter of public safety, the animals pay the ultimate price

Summerland cannabis store to open on Sept. 21

Approval process for Green Gaia took almost a year

RCMP search for missing man believed to still be in the Okanagan

Dalton Evans’ family hasn’t heard from him in a few weeks

Most Read