West Kelowna fire crews, RCMP respond to late-night incident near Okanagan Lake

Emergency crews were called to the Bear Creek Provincial Park area around 11:45 Thursday night

UPDATE: 12:41 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP are still on scene on Okanagan Lake near Bear Creek Provincial Park campground.

Campers at the site reported what sounded like gunfire around 11 p.m. Thursday night.

According to a Bear Creek camper, RCMP warned people in the area of an “unstable individual” and that he may have had a “spear-like” weapon. She said that she heard that the gunfire could have been from police.

Capital News has a reporter on-scene investigating the ongoing situation.

Original:

The West Kelowna Fire Department receieved a late call last night for a possible marine rescue on Okanagan Lake.

Crews responded to the calls around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

“Our crews were called to support the RCMP,” said West Kelowna fire cheif Jason Brolund.

Brolund couldn’t offer any further details but said that West Kelowna fire crews were no longer on scene.

