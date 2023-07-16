West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to visible flame and smoke in the Bartley Road area on July 15. (contributed)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to visible flame and smoke in the Bartley Road area on July 15. (contributed)

West Kelowna Fire Rescue urging caution after burn pile spreads

The fire was quickly extinguished with help from BC Wildfire Service

  • Jul. 16, 2023 10:15 a.m.
  • News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue is urging the public to be careful and report signs of wildfire immediately.

Firefighters responded the evening of July 16 to the Bartley Road area for reports of flame and smoke.

Arriving crews found a pile of agricultural debris burning that had extended into the wildland area.

The fire was quickly contained with help from the BC Wildfire Service.

The cause of the fire was not determined. No injuries were reported.

READ MORE: BC Wildfire Services firefighter dies while battling blaze outside Revelstoke

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of West Kelownafirefighters

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Shuswap winery adds 6 more medals to its impressive awards roster
Next story
Wildfire south of Keremeos grown to 4.2 hectares

Just Posted

Samantha Sewell will be representing Canada at the Miss Universal Global international pageant. (Contributed)
Vernon woman going ‘global’ in pageantry

The Vernon iron Ghost Construction Tigers are onto the Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League finals after the South Okanagan Flames forfeited game three of the semi-finals Friday, July 14, 2023. (Twitter photo/@dannon_16)
Vernon Tigers onto junior lacrosse finals after forfeited semifinal match

A delegation will appear before Vernon council to request that the city purchase and continue to operate Lincoln Lanes bowling alley Monday, July 17, 2023. (File photo)
Vernon council to be asked to purchase local bowling alley

Roughly 4,000 rubber ducks were sent down the channel in Vernon’s Polson Park for the third annual Ducks for Dogs race Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Thousands of rubber ducks race down channel in Vernon park